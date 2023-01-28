Why Governor Sanwo-Olu ’ll Not Participate in The Platform Governorship Debate

Saturday, January 28, 2023 10:20 pm


Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

*Says Lagos’ll Never Condone Violence

The Lagos State Government has noted the flood of comments sparked by the shocking video of a group of thugs shooting in broad daylight in Surulere.

Security agencies, as contained in a statement signed by Gbenga Omotoso Commissioner, Information & Strategy, are investigating the video, which has gone viral on the social media.

In his words: “We believe they will fish out and prosecute the evil actors, who are believed to be henchmen of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

We condemn this savagery that has portrayed our state, the safest in Nigeria, in a bad light. That is not who we are; we are civilized and cultured.

Following advice from competent sources, including elders and respectable Lagosians, we will henceforth shun any forum that may require us being together with PDP and its agents of violence.

Consequently, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu regrets to announce that he will not be participating at The Platform Governorship Debate of January 29, 2023. The Governor holds Pastor Poju Oyemade and the Covenant Christian Church family in high esteem and cherishes future opportunities to engage the congregation and render accounts of his stewardship to them as integral parts of the Lagos electorate.

We will never be found in the company of those to whom the lives of innocent Lagosians mean nothing. Mr Sanwo-Olu won’t share a podium with them.”

