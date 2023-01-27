How Customs, Onne Port generated over N242b in 2022, recorded 28.3 per cent increase

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Nigeria Customs Service Area 2 Command, Onne Seaport in Rivers State generated a total sum of N242 billion in the 2022 fiscal year.

The Comptroller, Mr Auwal Muhammad, disclosed this on Thursday in Onne, during his official handing over to the newly deployed Comptroller, Mr Baba Imam. Muhammad said that the figure represents an increase of 28.3 per cent.

Highlighting some of the command’s achievements, Muhammad attributed his administration’s success to the robust synergy among officers and relevant stakeholders in the command. According to him, the Nigeria Customs Service, Onne port is a revenue-generating command with a statutory function covering vast anti-smuggling activities and also serving as an export point for goods.

“Comparatively, when I took over in September 2020, total revenue of N118 billion was generated by the command, and in 2021, an improved revenue to the tune of N188.6 billion representing more than N54 billion increase was generated by the command. This constant increase became possible following the introduction of improved revenue generation structures, which has enabled the command to achieve as much as the total sum of N242 billion in 2022,” he said.

The Comptroller also attributed the successes so far recorded to aggressive operational activities where all cargoes are subject to 100 per cent examination except where interventions became necessary.

“Our ability to thoroughly examine containers has also helped us to prevent the passage of contraband and unwholesome goods, as well as record high-profile seizures by the command. The command recorded a total of 51 seizures with a duty paid value amounting to N1.7 billion in 2022,” he added.

Responding, the new Comptroller, Mr Baba Imam thanked the command for the warm reception. He also promised to leverage existing cooperation aimed at promoting the agency’s mandate.