My Enemies Making Empty Threats, They Can’t Win- Wike

* Collect your PVCs and punish those without regard to interest of Rivers State

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has described as empty the threat by some politicians to deal with him when they eventually win the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Wike explained that his political crime, to such people, seems to be his insistence on equity, fairness and justice to be practised within the party, which they consider as too tough a demand to satisfy. The Rivers State governor spoke at Community Secondary School 1 in Mogho Town, the venue of the campaign flag-off rally by the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Gokana Local Government Area.

Governor Wike described such threats as laughable, because those threatening him will never win at the poll, and will not have a such opportunity at all to carry out their sinister scheme. “Most of you have watched on YouTube where they said they will deal with me when they win. You can’t win. You’ve not won, you are threatening to deal with some people. Will God allow you?”

Governor Wike insisted that he is a strong proponent of the principle of equity, fairness and justice because it is the best way to foster inclusivity in PDP. He pointed to the evil of denying other equal stakeholders due rights that will give them a sense of belonging, wherein the unity of purpose matters within the party. “All of them planning and saying they will deal with us, they’ve not been born. I dare them, let them try it.”

Governor Wike told Gokana people to be proud of their being citizens of Rivers State. According to him, no person can ever intimidate the State because it will never play second fiddle in Nigeria. The governor also advised Gokana people to go get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) which will be used to punish haters of Rivers State.

He said the 2023 election will be about the use of the PVCs, which is the people’s power, and it will not be like what was experienced in 2019 where officers of the Nigerian Army and police were used to intimidate voters. Governor Wike explained that a brother and a friend cater to the welfare of the people and improve their living conditions.

In that regard, governor Wike stressed that he is a better brother to the Gokana people than their son, Victor Giadom, who as a Commissioner for Works refused to construct roads in Gokana.

Governor Wike revealed that several roads have been constructed by his administration in Gokana together with the bridge connecting K-Dere to Bolo Town ongoing.

In his speech, Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminialayi Fubara asserted that the party will win the election in the State, but there is a need for the winning to be very convincing. Fubara assured that when elected, his administration will continue in the performance footstep set by Wike’s administration. Specifically, Fubara said he will do everything possible to sustain the security of life and property, and provide more road and educational infrastructure in the area.

Director General of Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, Brother Felix Obuah, acknowledged the massive turnout of Gokana people to the campaign rally and enjoined them to collect their PVCs so that they can vote on election day. Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol, said PDP has won all elections in the council and they understand that politics is of interest and service.

According to him, they have no other political option other than supporting the consolidation team and ensuring that all PDP candidates win the poll. Former secretary to the Rivers State government, Kenneth Kobani said the Gokana people will never abandon Governor Wike and the PDP. He assured that they are ready to take up any electoral fight against those whose stock-in-trade is to abuse the governor instead of engaging in issue-based. Senator Barinada Mpigi, on behalf of the candidates, assured that they will commit to serving the interest of the Gokana people and by extension the Ogoni land.

Earlier, Governor Wike paid a courtesy call on His Majesty, Festus Babari Paago-Bagia, Gberemene Gokana kingdom in Giokoo.