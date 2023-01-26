Jealous man stabs married man to coma

A jealous man stabs a married man into a coma

*For having love affairs with ex-wife

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A man simply identified as Chris is in a coma and on the danger list after a jealous divorcee, one Simiyu Ganiyu, aka Olowo, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, organized hoodlums that stabbed him several times for allegedly dating his ex-wife at Mile 3 Diobu, Port Harcourt.

Chris who came for burial was said to have been trailed and ambushed by the said Olowo and his boys who stabbed him severally before he was rescued by vigilantes. Meanwhile, the Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu Oroworukwo, Mile 3 Diobu, Comrade Godstime Ihunwo has called for the immediate arrest of Olowo and his boys.

In an interview with journalists, Comrade Ihunwo said at about 12:40 pm on Wednesday,25, January 2023, his men rescued one Mr Chris who was stabbed into a coma at National street by one Simiyu Ganiyu aka Olowo and his boys who accused the victim of having a love affair with his(Olowo) ex-wife.

Comrade Ihunwo said his men rushed the victim to the hospital where he is in critical condition. Comrade Ihunwo condemned the attempted murder of Chris by Olowo and his boys while calling on law enforcement agencies to immediately arrest and prosecute Olowo as nobody is above the law.

Meanwhile, the ex-wife of Olowo who declined to be recorded and wanted her identity kept under wraps, told our reporter that though she and Olowo divorced three years ago, she denied engaging in a love affair with the victim as she and the victim were just friends.

When our reporter went to the hospital where the victim was admitted, our reporter was not allowed access to the victim by the medical personnel on duty as the victim was in critical condition at the emergency ward of the health facility.

A popular human rights activist, Prince Wiro, who has been keeping tabs and following up on the ugly incident warned adult married men and women to be circumspect in having relationships outside of their marriage.

Narrating how he got the information about the incident, Wiro said:

“While I was with some of our colleagues at Visa Carina hotel yesterday, I received a distress call that a married man is being stabbed severally by a group of men led by one Olowo who accused the victim of dating his(Olowo) ex-wife after he(victim) instigated the woman to divorce him(Olowo) three years ago.

“Unfortunately, like the normal trend in Diobu, people were watching and passing as the victim was being stabbed. I put a call across and the man who passed out was rescued from the attackers and rushed to the hospital.

The activist said that although the ex-wife of the leader of the attackers told him that the victim became his friend after he divorced his husband, she refused to disclose the dept of their of friendship. Wiro further narrated, “When I went to the hospital I saw the victim’s wife. Though more advanced in age, but a very beautiful woman by all standards, far more beautiful than the young woman at the centre of the tussle”.

At the time of filing this report, the Rivers Police Command had not reacted to the incident.