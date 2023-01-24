UNILAG not admitting students into two  departments in 2023

UNILAG not admitting students into two  departments in 2023

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 2:14 pm


University of Lagos: hostels shut down over COVID-19

University of Lagos

By Nehru Odeh
The University of Lagos will not admit students into the departments of Biochemistry and  Petroleum & Gas Engineering via the the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry in 2023.
The Public Relations Officer, UNILAG, Mrs Joke Alaga, made this known in an interview with The Punch.
She said:  “We can’t accommodate those two courses right now and it is for those currently buying UTME form.”
A  statement by the institution read, “All prospective UTME and Direct Entry candidates for the 2023 admission exercise should please note that the University of Lagos will not run two programmes, namely: Biochemistry and Petroleum & Gas Engineering. Hence, there will be no admission into the two programmes.
“Candidates are hereby advised not to choose these two programmes, while those who have done so already should change to other programmes.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Union Bank Reiterates Support for Small Businesses at BusinessDay Top 100 SME Conference
    5 hours ago

    Case against  606 Autos and Music MD adjourned till February 28
    5 hours ago

    Resignation of Naja’atu, Atiku’s mole, pre-emptive of her sack – APC PCC
    5 hours ago

    Buhari inaugurates Lagos Rice Mill in Imota as His Lagos Visit Continues Today
    7 hours ago

    Ogun, Lagos Border Communities: How Gov Abiodun is Disappointing Critics
    8 hours ago

    How we prevented hackers who wanted to compromise our systems – INEC
    8 hours ago

    2023: Veteran Journalist Challenges Media Professionals to be Patriotic
    18 hours ago

    Lagos Assembly Adopts Recommendations On Proposed Tertiary Hospitals