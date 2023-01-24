UNILAG not admitting students into two  departments in 2023

By Nehru Odeh

The University of Lagos will not admit students into the departments of Biochemistry and Petroleum & Gas Engineering via the the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry in 2023.

The Public Relations Officer, UNILAG, Mrs Joke Alaga, made this known in an interview with The Punch.

She said: “We can’t accommodate those two courses right now and it is for those currently buying UTME form.”

A statement by the institution read, “All prospective UTME and Direct Entry candidates for the 2023 admission exercise should please note that the University of Lagos will not run two programmes, namely: Biochemistry and Petroleum & Gas Engineering. Hence, there will be no admission into the two programmes.

“Candidates are hereby advised not to choose these two programmes, while those who have done so already should change to other programmes.”