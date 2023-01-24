Tinubu condoles with Emirs of Kano, Bichi over demise of family matriarch, Fulani Hasiya

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent out a message of sympathy and condolences to the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Aminu Ado Bayero and Emir of Bichi, His Royal Highness Nasiru Ado Bayero, the government and people of Kano State over the recent demise of family matriarch,Fulani Hasiya Bayero (Nanin Daura).

Hajiya Fulani Hasiya died on Tuesday January 17, 2023.

A statement by Tinubu Media Office on Tuesday said Fulani Hasiya was a pious and affectionate woman who played critical roles in maintaining and sustaining the royal family ties.

The APC candidate said she would be greatly missed not only by family members and her relations, but by all who encountered her.

She will particularly be remembered for her infectious smile and extreme kindness to all.

Fulani Hasiya was a sister to the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero and is survived by six children and grandchildren.

Among her grandchildren is Dr. Maryam Shettima of the Tinubu-Shettima Independent Campaign Council’s Policy and Strategy Committee and also Member, Contact and Mobilisation Committee of APC-PCC.

Asiwaju Tinubu prays that Almighty Allah grant her Aljannat-al-Firdaus and also grant the royal family the fortitude to live with her demise.