Tinubu condoles with Emirs of Kano, Bichi over demise of family matriarch, Fulani Hasiya

Tinubu condoles with Emirs of Kano, Bichi over demise of family matriarch, Fulani Hasiya

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 5:46 pm


Asiwaju Tinubu

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent out a message of sympathy and condolences to the Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness Aminu Ado Bayero and Emir of Bichi, His Royal Highness Nasiru Ado Bayero, the government and people of Kano State over the recent demise of family matriarch,Fulani Hasiya Bayero (Nanin Daura).

Hajiya Fulani Hasiya died on Tuesday January 17, 2023.

A statement by Tinubu Media Office on Tuesday said Fulani Hasiya was a pious and affectionate woman who played critical roles in maintaining and sustaining the royal family ties.

The APC candidate said she would be greatly missed not only by family members and her relations, but by all who encountered her.

She will particularly be remembered for her infectious smile and extreme kindness to all.

Fulani Hasiya was a sister to the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero and is survived by six children and grandchildren.

Among her grandchildren is Dr. Maryam Shettima of the Tinubu-Shettima Independent Campaign Council’s Policy and Strategy Committee and also Member, Contact and Mobilisation Committee of APC-PCC.

Asiwaju Tinubu prays that Almighty Allah grant her Aljannat-al-Firdaus and also grant the royal family the fortitude to live with her demise.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Not Now, But Buhari’ll Surely Commission Dangote Refinery Before Leaving in May 
    University of Lagos: hostels shut down over COVID-19 5 hours ago

    UNILAG not admitting students into two  departments in 2023
    5 hours ago

    Union Bank Reiterates Support for Small Businesses at BusinessDay Top 100 SME Conference
    8 hours ago

    Case against  606 Autos and Music MD adjourned till February 28
    8 hours ago

    Resignation of Naja’atu, Atiku’s mole, pre-emptive of her sack – APC PCC
    9 hours ago

    Buhari inaugurates Lagos Rice Mill in Imota as His Lagos Visit Continues Today
    11 hours ago

    Ogun, Lagos Border Communities: How Gov Abiodun is Disappointing Critics
    11 hours ago

    How we prevented hackers who wanted to compromise our systems – INEC