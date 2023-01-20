Buhari to launch Blue Line Rail, other projects in Lagos on Monday

On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari will be in Lagos for a two-day official visit. Apart from the Blue Line Rail, other projects that he will unveil are the Lekki Deep Sea Port, the 32-metric tons per-hour Lagos Rice Mill; the 18.75-kilometer 6-lane rigid-pavement Eleko Junction to Epe Expressway; the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History and a private sector project, MRS Lubricant factory in Apapa.

Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner for Information and Strategy, revealed this at joint news conference on Friday.

“To this end, we have tagged President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Lagos ‘’A Festival of Project Commissioning.’’

“Mr. President is scheduled to arrive in Lagos on Monday, 23rd of January via the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, where he will be received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, some top government officials and dignitaries. There will be a short ceremony, which will include a cultural display, presentation of a bouquet and inspection of a guard of honour by the special guest.

“Thereafter, Mr. Governor will lead the guest to the Lekki Deep Sea Port for the official commissioning of the largest Sea Port in Sub-Saharan Africa. Mr. President and his host will be received at the Lekki Deep Sea Port by top Government functionaries and board members of the Lekki Deep Sea Port. The chief host, Governor Sanwo-Olu is expected to deliver a speech to formally welcome our guest to Lagos. There will be a tour of the Lekki Deep Sea Port facility by the President, Mr. Governor and other guests,” he said.

“We all know that Lagos is known for its remarkable hospitality and conviviality. These attributes will be on display in the evening of Monday 23rd during the State banquet being organized in honour of our guest. Mr. Governor and his spouse, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu will lead other dignitaries to give President Muhammadu Buhari a befitting Lagos welcome. There will be musical performances and other forms of entertainment to make the evening a very memorable one for Mr. President and all the invited guests,” he said.

The President, on day two (on Tuesday 24th January) according to the commissioner, would commission the MRS Lubricant factory, in Apapa

“He will depart Apapa for the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History for its commissioning. He will take a tour of the Museum. The John Randle Museum, a bold attempt to curate our history and culture, will afford the President an opportunity to interact with art enthusiasts, curators, historians and academia, and students who have been invited to the programme.

“After that, Mr. President will move to the Lagos Blue Line Rail Project in Marina, where different activities have been lined up for him. At the Blue Line Terminal, Mr. President will witness the signing of the second phase of the rail project, from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko. He will also commission the Phase I and take a train ride from Marina to Mile 2 and back, and depart Lagos,” he said.

“Also, all events will be broadcast live across several television and radio stations. All activities will be streamed live on different social media platforms. Arrangements are in top gear to give the visit a maximum media coverage even beyond Nigeria. We count on you to make this event a great success. There are plans for transportation and safety issues during this visit. My colleagues will speak on such plans and take questions,” he said.