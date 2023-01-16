Osinbajo Features Today in Monrovia at Emerging Young Leaders’ Forum

Osinbajo Features Today in Monrovia at Emerging Young Leaders’ Forum

Monday, January 16, 2023 11:15 am


Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to represent Nigeria at the State funeral for the late Queen Elizabeth ll of the United Kingdom. 17th September, 2022. Photo: Tolani Alli

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN is the Special Guest of Honour today at a forum tagged “Conversation with the Vice President and Young People,” hosted by his Liberian counterpart Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor.

The VP who will depart Abuja for Monrovia this morning for the one-day visit to the West African nation, will also have a bilateral meeting with President George Weah of Liberia.

At the forum which is part of activities marking the 60th birthday celebrations of Dr. Howard-Taylor, Prof. Osinbajo and other leaders from West Africa would interact with a group of selected 400 emerging leaders “sharing their growth, struggles, attainment, accomplishments and secrets,” according to information from the Office of the Liberian Vice President.

Vice President Osinbajo is accompanied by the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu and the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment, Hajiya Mariam Uwais.

He is expected back in Abuja later today.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Former President Goodluck Jonathan 25 mins ago

    Market your ideas, don’t abuse – Jonathan tells politicians
    3 hours ago

    We’ll lead an inclusive, sustainable Nigeria that works for all – Obi
    10 hours ago

    Kogi: APC accuse PDP of renting crowd to receive Atiku
    Inside 120-Bed Muhammadu Buhari Child and Mother Centre in Kaduna delivered by OSSAP-SDGs 16 hours ago

    OSSAP-SDGs unveils 120-Bed Muhammadu Buhari Mother & Child Centre in Kaduna
    17 hours ago

    Trial of Vandi, the killer cop, begins
    Tinubu plans gold refinery for Zamfara 17 hours ago

    Tinubu meets with APC election planning, monitoring teams, charges them to protect party’s votes
    22 hours ago

    We Strongly Demand Atiku’s Prosecution – APC PCC
    23 hours ago

    Ayo Olukotun: A Requiem Too Early This Dawn