Oil exploration to start in Nasarawa in March 2023

Mallam Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Limited announced yesterday that the official spud-in of first oil well in Nasarawa State will commence in March 2023. This, according to him, is in continuation of hydrocarbon exploration activities in Nigeria’s inland basins.

He disclosed this while receiving in audience a delegation of prominent Nasarawa State indegenes, led by the State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule at the #NNPCTowers, Abuja, on Friday.

This is the second oil find in the North. As we published on this platform on 23 November 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari flagged off the Kolmani Integrated Development Project at Barambu, a village straddling Bauchi and Gombe States.

Being an integrated project, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) tweeted that the first phase will entail an in-situ Oil Refinery of up to 120,000 bpd capacity, a Gas processing plant of up to 500 million standard cubic feet per day, a Power Plant of up to 300-megawatt capacity, and a Fertilizer Plant of 2,500 tons per day.

In another phase of the project, there’ll be a Downstream Oil Terminal/depot for offtake and distribution of the white products coming out of the refinery and further development of the integrated project.

The occasion represents a partnership that’ll see the trio of Africa Oilfield Movers Ltd, New Nigeria Dev’t Company (NNDC) and NNPC E&P Ltd producing/monetising the Kolmani field, making yet another historic step in the history of hydrocarbon production/monetization in Nigeria.