Why Doyin Okupe was arrested at Lagos Airport – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has said former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe was arrested at Lagos International Airport on Thursday morning by operatives of Department of State Services, DSS based on a watch-list request issued over six years ago.

The anti-graft agency, in a statement by Wilson Uwujaren said the watch-list request was issued on July 18, 2016 long before the recent conviction of Okupe for money laundering charges by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

However, EFCC said it has initiated the process of lifting the watch list after the conviction of Okupe and will now expedite the process following the interception of the former presidential aide on his way to London on Thursday.

Okupe’s lawyer, Tolu Babaleye had raised alarm about the arrest of his client at Lagos Airport by the DSS operatives on Thursday morning on a Facebook post.

The lawyer said Okupe who was on his way to London was asked by the DSS operatives to produce evidence that he is freed on the money laundering charges filed against him by the EFCC.

But the lawyer noted that it was public knowledge that his client, after his conviction by court on the charges paid the fine imposed in lieu of serving seven years jail term and was allowed to go home.

He accused the EFCC and the DSS of harassing Okupe, who, according to him is not enjoying the best of health at the moment.

“When will this harassment stop? Who is after Dr. Doyin Okupe?

“As at today, the man has no case to answer anywhere, I hereby demand that the DSS should release my Client immediately as this is a violation of his freedom of movement, right to liberty and dignity of human person.

“This is unfair as the man health is fast failing!,” the lawyer said.

See EFCC full statement below:

Interception of Doyin Okupe

The Department of State Services, DSS, today, January 12, informed the Commission of the interception of Dr. Doyin Okupe, former presidential adviser, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The Service acted on a Watch-list request issued on July 18, 2016, over six years before his recent conviction on money laundering charges by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Commission was in the process of formally lifting the watch-list before his interception and will expedite action in this regard.

Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

12 January, 2022