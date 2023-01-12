Kogi PDP Chieftain drums support for Atiku

Richard Elesho

A member of the Atiku/ Okowa Presidential Campaign Council and frontline People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship Hopeful in Kogi State, Dr Bolufemi Rotimi has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, to continue ignoring temptation from powerful individuals, to ensure level playing ground for all parties and candidates in the upcoming general elections.

He noted that all things being equal, the PDP would come out victorious in the polls and tasked its members to intensify their campaigns across the country.

Bolufemi spoke at a media interaction with Journalists in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital on Wednesday. He said the state was set to receive PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his Running Mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and their entourage. The PDP Campaign Train is scheduled to visit Kogi this Saturday, 14 January.

“INEC has demonstrated willingness and determination to stay above board in its preparations. Their handling of the off-cycle elections have also been commendable. My appeal is to powerful people and interests not to truncate the use of BVAS in the election. I urge the electoral umpire not to allow desperate individuals to derail its good works. They should stick to the use of technology to eliminate rigging.

“We have seen what the parties and their candidates represent in their manifestos and campaigns. Atiku has shown that he is the man of the moment and the best among them. Kogi people are articulate and fully in support of Atiku.

He said the All Progressives Congress, APC has not done well in the state to justify the retention of power. He also alleged a lack of adequate Federal presence in the state

“If you put in the right principles, you are sure to get the right answer. Conversely, you cannot put in the wrong principles and expect the right answer. APC has turned out to be the wrong principle for Kogites and we know how they have led us to the wrong destination of hunger, anguish and insecurity.

“For instance, the government has been paying a percentage salary to Local Government workers in this state. Which achievements will they campaign with here?