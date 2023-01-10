Things that put me off in women – Don Jazzy

By Nehru Odeh

Popular music producer Don Jazzy has let the public in on the kind of woman he doesn’t want as wife.

Don Jazzy who has been keeping his fans wondering why he hasn’t taken a lady to the alter after his failed marriage, made this disclosure in an interview with Honest Bunch Podcast which he shared via his Instagram account.

Asked what would keep him with a lady long enough to marry her, he said he does not want a troublemaker who would pick a fight all the time.

“I don’t want a troublemaker. There are some people that will say that they don’t want to fight. It is inside that fight that you say what you cannot take back, he said.

Recall that in May last year, it was reported that his former wife Michelle Jackson revealed why their two-year marriage crashed.

In an interview, Michelle noted that that music “got in the way” of her union with Don Jazzy, leading to the end of their two-year marriage.

“He just needed to go and be himself and go and do his music. Music got in the way of the relationship. We were very young as well,” Michelle said.

She added, “If I were in the same situation now, it might have been very different.”

The model noted that she was almost 22 years old at the time of the union.

Michelle, who was also a singer, noted that she and Don Jazzy were both pursuing their music careers at the same time. But things took a different twist when popular Nigerian singer, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skills, discovered her ex-husband.

“We were both pursuing their music careers at the same time and then he got discovered by JJC Skillz. So it took him out of the home a lot more. I tried to put my music on the back burner to try and balance my home life. But he was ‘very’ into the music and it kind of got into the way.”

Michelle’s claims are in sync with the producer’s who had earlier revealed that he gave up his marriage to pursue music.

“Music became a priority instead of my family,” Don Jazzy had said.