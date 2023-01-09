Debunking Fake News from Yola 

By Bayo Onanuga

One Maiyegun’s Diary Politico has been spreading the fake news that President Muhammadu Buhari did not endorse Asiwaju Tinubu in Yola. This comes after another lie spread by Atiku’s party that President Buhari was keeping aloof from Tinubu’s campaign. Now that Buhari is on the road for Tinubu, they have invented another lie.

Here are photographs that trashed the latest lie. The first shows President Buhari raising Tinubu’s hand and saying: You can trust Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban of Borgu, our party’s flag-bearer and presidential candidate, together with his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima. Buhari also endorsed Aisha Binani, the governorship candidate, asking Adamawa voters to make history by electing Nigeria’s first female governor.

In the second photo, with the task of endorsement done, Buhari and the APC candidates come together to chant APC all the way!

*Mr Bayo Onanuga is the Director of Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council