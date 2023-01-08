How man killed wife over bread in Lagos

One Ndubisi Uwadiegwu who hails from Enugu State has beaten his wife, Ogochukwu Enene, to death over a loaf of bread. It was also reported that the accused was trying to bury the wife secretly without informing her people.

The deceased, who was fondly called Ada Awka, hailed from Umuokpu village, Awka, Anambra State but married to her husband who hails from Enugu State. The deceased was blessed with five children, four boys and a girl.

An online source who raised the alarm on Facebook reported the first son of the deceased who is aged 14, said their father beat their mother to death with a mirror, because she asked him to buy bread for them but he said he had no money.

The son added that his mother decided to buy the one loaf of bread for the children with her money. But the father went into the kitchen and ate the whole bread. When their mother asked him why he ate the bread, he started beating her, which led to her death.

Although, the family members of the deceased are yet to make official statement on the incident, a source close to the family confirmed that the incident took place in Lagos.

The source also said the deceased was the Senior Prefect of Amenyi Girls Secondary School in the year 2000.

Here is the source’s story:

“Please Ndi Awka umunnem Old girls Association of GSSA Ogochukwu needs justice.”