Vote for me, PDP, APC have crippled Nigeria – Obi tells Osun people

Saturday, January 7, 2023 8:14 pm


Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, carried his campaign train to Oshogbo, the Osun State capital today.

Apart from arguing that ethnicity and religious reasons should not be considered by the voters in the next month’s poll, he advised Nigerians to vote out major political parties, that have been “claiming to have structures.”

It was a veiled reference to the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to Obi, “Nigerians are hungry, youths have no job. It is not safe to travel anywhere in Nigeria today. All these challenges are caused by those who say they have party structures. But these structures have crippled Nigeria. I want me and you to destroy these structures by voting them out next month.

“We are going to secure and unite Nigeria. We want Nigeria to be proud of being a Nigerian. We will deliver a secured Nigeria. We don’t want Nigerians to be in the IDP camp, we don’t want you to be a slave in your own country.

“We are going to govern this country with fear of God. We will give you jobs. We will change Nigeria from consuming country to producing country. These people kept on bragging that they have structures. Yet, they are not doing anything. They are not producing anything in this state, youths are unemployed, we will change these challenges.”

 

