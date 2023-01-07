Get Ready Your PVCs, Pastor Adeboye Tells Nigerians

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian church of God (RCCG) has advised Nigerians to make sure they have their Permanent Voters Cards as the 2023 general elections inch closer.

He said this on Saturday morning during this month’s Holy Ghost Service tagged, “Wonderful.”

He told the congregation on Redemption Camp and those watching via Dove Media that God has not spoken to him about whom to vote for in the 2023 elections but “Nigerians must be ready.”

He added: “You may be saying the election is next month and He has not spoken until now. I advise that you get your PVCs ready.

“If He doesn’t speak before the elections, then be ready to vote as your spirit leads. If He tells me, well, I may tell you, or I may not,” he said.

He counselled the faithful not to listen t fake prophesies on who the winner will be but “it is important to listen to only the words of God and discard fake prophecies.”