Davido pays Chioma’s bride price

By Nehru Odeh

Popular singer Davido has finally paid his partner Chioma’s bride price in full. He paid the bride price on Thursday 5 January 2023 to the Umunna (Direct and extended family, with family elders) at Owerre Nkw Orji in Nkwerre Local government Area, Imo State.

In photos and video posted online, Chioma’s dad could be seen performing the Umunna and umuada rites and taking charge of things at the meeting as yams, drinks, and other items were presented.

The second phase which Davido has to perform before the traditional wedding, it involves a meeting between the groom’s and the bride’s family.

This meeting is important because the groom’s family have to restate their interest in marrying from the bride-to-be’s family in the presence of her Umunna.

Once consent has been secured, dates for the traditional wedding will be set and the bride price list will be sent out.

The groom then takes a few gifts such as kola nuts, palm wine, beer, soft drinks, tobacco, snuff and a goat which will be shared between the groom and bride’s family.