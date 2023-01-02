Nigeria shouldn’t lose hope, Atiku is coming – Farah Dagogo

* No amount of distractions, or challenges will stop Atiku from becoming President.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Member representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo, has urged Nigerians not to lose faith in their country, encouraging them to use the forthcoming General Elections to vote in purposeful leaders.

The Federal Lawmaker made this known in his New Year message.

Dago go,a diehard loyalist of Atiku Abubakar has been having a running battle with Governor Nyesom Wike.

He was arrested and detained last year for over 43 days on an allegation that he led suspected hoodlums to disrupt the screening of candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for National and State Assemblies at the State party Secretariat in Port Harcourt.

While acknowledging the bevvy of challenges plaguing the country, Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo said the importance of the Presidential election cannot be overemphasised. He said the situation affecting Nigeria could however be remedied only if concerted efforts are put to vote and ensure the electoral victory of ‘Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the purposeful driven and credible candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.’

In a press statement signed by Ibrahim Lawal, SA Media and Publicity to

Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo, equally thanked the people of his constituents, friends and supporters in Rivers State, as well as other Niger Delta States, for their unending support assuring that he is still committed and determined to continue providing them with qualitative and robust representation even as he approaches the last lap of his tenure.

” While I wish all of us a happy beginning of a prosperous New Year, it is incumbent that we all appreciate God for seeing us through 2022 as well as guiding our path in the years before.

” Also, it is undeniable that we are facing a most trying period as a nation, it still does not however mean that we should give up hope.

” With prayers and concerted efforts, we shall overcome. We should not give up hope on our country. At least with the near certainty of the emergence of the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next President of our dear country, there is a monumental hope that something good can come out of Nigeria.

” Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is a man with proven acumen, expertise and experience to provide good leadership that will usher in sustainable peace and development for our dear country as well as deliver astute people-oriented programmes and policies that will have direct positive bearings on the lives of the people.

” To my Constituents, friends, associates, supporters and others, my pledge to repay your faith and overwhelming support to me remains the same; to end the last lap of my tenure with uncommon commitment and determination tailored towards a qualitative, robust and anall-encompassingg representation that you have known and associated me with.

” Finally, I have infinite faith that Nigeria will be great again. I encourage us all to continue keeping the flag flying, we should not be discouraged by the circumstances we find ourselves now. The seemingly challenges are only preparing us for a greater good that is just lurking around the corner. In the end we will have cause to rejoice, ” a part of the statement reads.

