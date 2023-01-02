2023: Sanwo-Olu Promises More Impacting Governance, Steadfast Leadership

2023: Sanwo-Olu Promises More Impacting Governance, Steadfast Leadership

Monday, January 2, 2023 9:59 am


Sanwo-Olu was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat at the annual end-of-the-year entertainment tagged ‘Greater Lagos Fiesta’

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has wished Nigerians, especially Lagosians a prosperous New Year, urging them to continue to live in peace and harmony and be law-abiding.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his New Year message assured Lagos residents that bigger and greater things will happen in the New Year

The Governor said his administration is committed to impacting the lives of the citizens in the New Year with legacy and iconic projects as well as critical infrastructure that will be commissioned in the State during the year.

He said 2023 is the year his government will act with speed to deliver more dividends of good governance to Lagosians. He promised to continue to deliver steadfast leadership that will lead to an even better life for Lagos residents.

“I wish every Lagosian a Happy New Year. We are thankful to God for the grace to see the New Year and we welcome 2023 with hope and faith.

“2022 was a year of great strides for us in Lagos. It was indeed a year that pushed us to constantly restrategise and act with wisdom.

“2023 is the year we will act with speed to deliver more dividends of governance that you voted us in for. As your governor, I promise to continue to deliver steadfast leadership that will lead to an even better life for Lagosians,” the governor promised.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also urged Lagosians to perform their civic responsibilities during the 2023 general elections and the National Population and Housing Census holding this year.

“The Year 2023 is very important for our country because it is a year for the general elections. It is also a year for the National Population and Housing Census. So, we all have to be on the same page. We have a responsibility as citizens to perform our civic role in all of these activities,” he advised.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while wishing Lagos State residents a Happy New Year during the Greater Lagos Fiesta programme held at Eko Atlantic City said 2023 will be a blessed year for Lagosians.

Sanwo-Olu was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat at the annual end-of-the-year entertainment tagged ‘Greater Lagos Fiesta’, where thousands of Lagosians danced and prayed into the New Year

