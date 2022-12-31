Why Chimamanda was honoured by hometown

Saturday, December 31, 2022


                      By Nehru Odeh
Bestselling writer, Chimamanda Adichie, has been conferred with a chieftaincy title by her hometown Abba. The ceremony took place at the 45th Ofala/birthday celebration of His Royal Highness  Sir Leonard Nwankwo Ezeh in Awka, Anambra State.
Adichie, who hails from Abba in Njikoka Local Government Area, Anambra State, was on Friday honoured with the title of ‘Odeluwa Abba’. Odeluwa means the writer of global Acclaim.
The certificate that was awarded to her reads she was given the title in recognition of her contributions to the development and welfare of Abba community.
This singular gesture by Chimamanda’s hometown, Abba which featured prominently in her award-winning debut novel Purple Hibiscus shows a prophet is not without honour even in his own town.
It indeed also goes a long way to show that Chimamanda’s kindred recognise not only her contributions the development of her community but also to literature and intellectual development.
Governor,Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Governor  as well as Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.

