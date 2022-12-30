Pele’s burial program for Monday, Tuesday

The burial program for Pele, the soccer star who died yesterday at 82 has been slated for Monday and Tuesday.

That is, the wake is for Monday while he will be buried on Tuesday at his Santos home.

“The wake for the greatest footballer of all time will be held in Urbano Caldeira Stadium, better known as the Vila Belmiro, where he enchanted the world,” Santos football club said in a Thursday statement, adding that Pele would then get a funeral procession through the city’s streets before a private burial ceremony.

Pele’s corpse will be conveyed from the Albert Einstein Hospital to Estádio Urbano Caldeira in Vila Belmiro Monday morning for the wake.

The ceremony, according to a Daily Mail UK report, will continue until 10am on Tuesday, January 3, when the parade will take place through the streets of Santos.

“It will pass through Canal 6, where Pele’s 100-year-old mother, Celeste, lives, before heading to the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial for the private burial reserved for family members.

The press will have access through gate 20 and prior registration will be required, by email, with the rules informed on the club’s official website, according to Daily Mail UK.

Pele, who had been in hospital since late November, died at the age of 82 following a long battle with colon cancer.”