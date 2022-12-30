CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium emerges preferred bidder for Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge

The Lagos State Government has announced Messrs. CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium as the preferred bidder for the construction of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge in the state. This was reveled at a press conference in Lagos on Thursday by Ope George, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public-Private Partnerships.

George said the Fourth Mainland Bridge project, which is a proposed Public Private Partnership (PPP) transport infrastructure development, will, apart from being the longest bridge in Africa, “comprise the construction and operation of a greenfield tolled road and bridge with a design speed of 120 kilometres per hour, including the development of adjacent real estates.”

It will also have three toll plazas, nine interchanges, a 4.5km Lagoon bridge, and an eco-friendly environment.

The 37-kilometre, start from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah, on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor, and traverse the North-West towards the Lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu.

George stressed that the bridge will ease traffic on the Carter, Eko, and Third Mainland Bridges, adding that it will open new areas of Lagos for future developments.

The Special Adviser said: “The Lagos State Government commenced a Competitive Bidding process for the selection of a Concessionaire, by the issuance of the Request for Expressions of Interest (REOI) on November 27, 2019. A total of 52 responses were received with 32 being responsive.

“Subsequently, a Request for Quotation (RFQ) was issued on February 10, 2020, to the 32 eligible applicants, and responses were received on 15th April, 2020 with a total of 15 responses. Upon evaluation, six bidders met the criteria to progress to the Request for Proposal (RfP) stage.”

George stated that the bids were evaluated and Messrs. CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium emerged as the preferred bidder for the Fourth Mainland Bridge project.

He said Messrs. “MOTA-ENGIL (Nigeria and Africa), CCCC and CRBC Consortium was also shortlisted as the reserved bidder for the project.”