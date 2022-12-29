Oyebanji defeats Oni as Tribunal strikes out his case

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the Ekiti state. and supporters are happy as the Ekiti State Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Ado EKITI dismissed the case instituted by SDP and its candidate, Segun Oni, against the June election.

The court resolved all the issues formulated by the petitioner for determination against them and subsequently affirmed the election of incumbent Governor Biodun oyebanji.

Delivering the ruling, a member of the Tribunal Justice Zaad Zadawa held that the SDP and its candidate “failed to present satisfactory evidences that the incumbent Governor and his Deputy were not eminent qualified to context the June poll.”