Why I Dont Enjoy Life Anymore – Billionaire Dantata

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 2:03 pm


Aminu Dantata

Aminu Alhassan Dantata, an elder statesman, billionaire businessman and Aliko Dangote’s uncle, has said he “no longer enjoys life and hopes to die soon in good faith.”

The 91-year old man said this on Tuesday when he received Sen. Kashim Shettima, the vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at his residence in Kano.

In his words: “I have travelled to all the states in Nigeria and I have done things with people across all states, many were friends but sadly, all the people I know, I hardly can call out 10 that are still alive.

“Honestly, as I am right now, I am just waiting for my time. I no longer enjoy life anymore. I hope I depart this world in good faith.

“I hope I did not offend anyone in life. If I offended anyone, I hope they find it in their hearts to forgive me. If anybody has offended me, I have forgiven them.

“I am now the only one left in my family living with grandchildren,” Dantata stated.

“May God not leave us with our efforts alone, we pray for his continued guidance and protection,” he added.

On his part, Shettima said the purpose of the visit was “to reach out to elder statesmen on the ongoing project in the North ahead of the 2023 general election.”

