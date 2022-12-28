7 female passengers burnt to death in Ogun lone accident

By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Seven yet to be identified women have been burnt to death when the vehicle they were travelling in burst into flames aroud Odogbolu junction of Sagamu/Benin expressway on Wednesday afternoon.

Ogun Traffic Road Enforcement Agency (TRACE) in a press release said an eyewitnesses revealed that the bus with plate number (AGL 886 YD)arrived Odogbolu junction of Sagamu/Benniexpress way at about 1:45pm inbound Ijebu-Ode with 15 occupants made up of 14 females and one male.

The vehicle, according to the statement burst into flames due to overheating of the engine with the passengers caught in the raging inferno.

Consequently, seven of the females passengers were burnt beyond recognition while seven others were injured and have been taken to general hospital at Ijebu-Ode for treatment.

However, an eyewitness told reporters that the vehicle involved in the lone fatal crash was coming from Kosofe area of Lagos inbound Epe, for a church revival to usher in the new year, when its engine suddenly caught fire due to overheating.

The eyewitness said while seven female passengers were burnt to death in the inferno while the other seven were seriously burnt and taken to Ijebu-Ode General Hospital for treatment.

However, the driver of the bus escaped.

The Mazda bus had been taken to Odogbolu Motor Traffic Division.