Asíwájú Tinubu Hails Senator Akume at 69

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has sent a message of congratulations to the Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

He described Senator Akume, who is a former governor of Benue State, as a leader, patriot and prominent politician resolutely committed to the development of Nigeria and his Benue people.

According to a statement by his Media Office on Tuesday signed by Mr Tunde Rahman, the APC presidential frontrunner said:

“Today, I join the family, friends and associates of my friend, ally and brother, the Minister of Special Duties, Senator George Akume, to rejoice with him and congratulate him on his 69th birthday.

“Senator Akume is a patriot, leader and prominent politician who is diligently serving the country, the same way he served his Benue people as governor.

“He is resolutely committed to the development of his Benue people, as he is dedicated to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

“Senator Akume and I have long forged a partnership that remains enduring till today. We belong together in the Class of 1999-2007 Governors in Nigeria. Along with others, we also worked assiduously to birth the present governing APC. A Catholic Christian, I must also add that Senator Akume is indeed one of the many close friends of mine in the Christendom.

“I congratulate Senator Akume on attaining 69. I thank God for his life of service to his people and devotion to God and I wish him good health, many more years and God’s continued guidance and protection. Senator Akume has a lot more to do for our progressive front, for the return of our party to the governorship of Benue, and for the progress of this country.”