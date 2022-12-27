Akin Osuntokun Appointed Labour Party’s New Campaign DG

The Obi-Datti Ahmed Campaign Organisation has appointed Balogun Akin Osuntokun, former Political Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo, as the new DG of the Labour Party (LP) campaign organisation. That was after the resignation of Dr Doyin Okupe who occupied the seat.

Before this appointment, Osuntokun was the party’s Zonal Coordinator (South).

Osuntokun is a political scientist, strategist, researcher, administrator, journalist and writer, with experience in media advocacy, policy research and implementation and political analysis. A former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, Osuntokun served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and as Director of the Presidential campaign of the People’s Democratic Party in 2011. He has sat on the board of several public corporations and also contributes to newspaper columns.

