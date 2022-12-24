Asiwaju Tinubu Expresses Saddness over Bashir Mangal’s Death

Asiwaju Tinubu Expresses Saddness over Bashir Mangal’s Death

Saturday, December 24, 2022 4:55 pm


Bashir Mangal

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the passing of the Chief Executive Officer of Max Air, Alhaji Bashir Mangal.

While commiserating with the Mangal family, particularly the wife, children and businessman Alhaji Dahiru Mangal, the elder brother of the deceased, the APC candidate wished the late Bashir Mangal eternal rest.

Alhaji Mangal died in the early hours of Friday and his remains have been buried.

In a condolence message by his Media Office issued by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Asiwaju Tinubu said:”I’m deeply saddened by the death on Friday of the Vice Chairman/CEO of Max Air, Alhaji Bashir Barau Mangal.

“An aviation expert and businessman of high standing, late Alhaji Manga made some important contributions within the aviation sector for which he will long be remembered.

“Ï commiserate with the Mangal family, particularly his wife and children and of course with his elder brother, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.

“I also extend my condolences to the government and people of Katsina State over this irreparable loss.

“May the soul of the late Bashir Mangal rest in Aljanna Firdaus. Amin.”

.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Why Labour Party structures are the best-Sogunle
    President Muhammadu Buhari 7 hours ago

    President Buhari’s Christmas Message 2022
    8 hours ago

    Wike seals Atiku/Okowa campaign Office in Port Harcourt
    8 hours ago

    Lady who was gangraped. (For Vee and all victims of rape)
    Professor Peju Layiwola 8 hours ago

    Why adire fabric means so much to us – Prof. Peju Layiwola
    11 hours ago

    Brig Gen Alabi Isama at 82:  What inspired him from childhood to become a soldier
    1 day ago

    IBEDC Assures Customers of Quality Services During the Yuletide
    1 day ago

    A Taste of Campus Experience at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti