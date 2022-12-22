Kogi: Gunmen kill 2 policemen in Lokoja

Kogi: Gunmen kill 2 policemen in Lokoja

Thursday, December 22, 2022 10:23 am


Gunmen

Gunmen, on Wednesday morning in Lokojà, killed two policemen and fatally wounded two others who are now hospitalised.

The state police spokesman, William Aya, confirmed the attack on the policemen in a statement on Wednesday in Lokojà.

The slain policemen were on patrol duty with their colleagues on Agbaja-Lokoja road when gunmen emerged from the bush and opened fire on them.

“The hoodlums emerged from the bush and attacked the team when they arrived for their routine patrol.

“However, the Command, lost two of its personnel during the gun duel with the hoodlums as they fled before the re-enforcement team arrived,” Aya said in the statement.

He confirmed that the State Commissioner of Police, Akeem Yusuf, has deployed a team of tactical operatives to the area while trailing the hoodlums to apprehend and bring them to book.

“He further directs the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Investigation to commence an investigation into the incident.

“The Commissioner of Police also uses this medium to call on the people of the area to assist the Police with credible information on the identity of the hoodlums to enable the Command to curtail their act of criminality,” Aya stated.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    5 hours ago

    Second Niger Bridge an exemplar of continuum in governance
    Cristiano Ronaldo 6 hours ago

    Breaking: Ronaldo set to sign massive deal with Saudi Arabian club
    17 hours ago

    2023: Tinubu Already Projected To Win, Say Sanwo-Olu, Obasa
    18 hours ago

    Photo News: Osinbajo Visits Tinubu in Abuja
    18 hours ago

    Peter Obi’s Campaign Holds Thursday in Port Harcourt
    19 hours ago

    Lagos Blue Rail Line to Move 250,000 Passengers Daily
    Mr Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor 19 hours ago

    Withrawal Limits: CBN Shifts Ground, Individuals Can Now Collect N500,000
    20 hours ago

    Gov Oyebanji celebrates 55th birthday with PWDs