Buhari appoints Bank of Industry Executive Directors 

Thursday, December 22, 2022 9:49 pm


Shekarau Dauda Omar

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of  Mallam  Shekarau Dauda Omar as  Executive Director, Small and Medium Enterprises (  SME ) for a second tenor of four years.
Mallam Omar,  whose first tenor expires on March 5,2023, will now serve for another four years.
According to a statement from the bank, Mallam  Omar, who is currently Executive Director,  SME,   has repositioned the directorate through remarkable expansion of the portfolio and marked improvement  of the  risk assets quality.
President Buhari also approved the appointment of Ms Mabel Ndagi as Executive Director, effective March 19, 2023 . Ms Ndagi will be replacing, Mrs Toyin Adeniji, an Executive Director, who retires on March 18,2023 after serving her second and final term in office.
The statement said, “Ms Ndagi, currently the General Manager, Government and External  Communications of the bank, has served diligently for over 16 years.”

