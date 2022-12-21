Respect the man who envisioned Lagos rails

By Adedamola Adetayo

Isn’t this just FANTASTIC? How could you in your right conscience not respect the man who ENVISIONED this project for Lagos?

The same mind envisioned the BRT, EKO ATLANTIC CITY, 4TH MAINLAND BRIDGE and the LAGOS POWER PROJECT which was frustrated by the enemies of Lagos.

He solved the Ocean surge and BAR BEACH situation, something that successive FEDERAL ADMINISTRATIONS FAILED WOEFULLY!

He turned around the CIVIL SERVICE of Lagos and made it the most productive and efficiently run in Nigeria not to talk of the awesomeness of the IGR that increased exponentially.

He brought STABILITY to Lagos.

Even SECURITY is far better in Lagos than anywhere else in Nigeria in spite of the insane 20m Population of that place.

How could you ever think to doubt that he isn’t better than all the pretenders challenging him today?

How could you not think him worthy of entrusting the management of Nigeria in his hands?

Under normal circumstances he shouldn’t have even been opposed at all!

It shouldn’t have been said that a man like Atiku Abubakar who sold off all our National Assets and the other other one who doesn’t know more than Warehouse Economy are the ones you even briefly think of acing side-by-side with Asíwájú Bola Tinubu.

Do you have an idea the amount of HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SKILLS that brought this gargantuan dream into reality?

Or you think it’s by fluke?

This is an opportunity who must never miss and I assure you that even before his first 365 DAYS in office you will pray that he stayed in office forever.