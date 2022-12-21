Photo News: Osinbajo Visits Tinubu in Abuja

Photo News: Osinbajo Visits Tinubu in Abuja

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 10:34 pm


Tinubu and Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday visited the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at his residence in Abuja.

Laolu Akande, the spokesperson to the Vice President, said in a post: “Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stopped by for a friendly visit at the Abuja residence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu just now.”

Vice President Osinbajo contestd against Tinubu in the APC’s presidential primaries which Tinubu won. That the two were not seen together since then sent tongues wagging that they had become political foes. The optics may change positively now for the APC Presidential Campaign juggernaut.

R-L. Tinubu, Osinbajo and Shettima

