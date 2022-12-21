How Humility Dwarfs Arrogance and Emptiness in Humans!

Humility, Arrogance, Emptiness, Humans, Yahaya Balogun,

By Yahaya Balogun

Humility, humane dispositions, and a sense of decency are not common, but Messi and Mbappe are good examples of how to be a millionaire and still be humble humans. These duo and other 2022 FIFA World Cup participants displayed incredible humility throughout the Mundial. The enthusiasm of players, supporters, and global fans made the event one of the best global events in human history.

Meanwhile, when humans come from humble beginnings, they always celebrate their victory with every sense of decency, humanity, mutual admiration, and care. Hear this fantastic spirit of camaraderie from Ethan Mbappe,

Ethan Mbappe said:

“DID YOU KNOW:

In 2016, when the federation Argentina Football Association (AFA) had no money, some of the federation employees went to Leo Messi to tell him they hadn’t been paid for months. Messi took matters into his own hands and paid them himself. All this in addition to paying for the players’ trip to Copa America 2016. Saving his country on and off the pitch!

One of Messi’s most beautiful, little-known, and underrated gestures. #Respect.”

The moral and humane lesson from the decency of Mbappe’s exposition above is that no matter what you become in life, your “self” in you is a reflection of your humble background. You cannot give what you do not have, nor can you have what you do not strive to get. If by happenstance or luck you get what you did not work for or deserve, it cannot stand the test of time.

Coincidentally, Mbappe and Messi are teammates at their club. Both Messi and Mbappé play for the French club Paris-Saint Germain. The duo also played for their countries in the just concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Has anyone with psychological instincts discerned the humble attitudes of these giants (Messi and Mbappe) of round leather sport? Did anyone pay attention to how Messi and his young and humbled family, with humility, celebrated their global victory? Can anyone deconstruct the love and respect Messi and Mbappe families displayed on global tubes? These shades of moral affairs are million-moral lessons from these two reigning Kings of Soccer.

However, while these young international ambassadors were savoring their victory and participation in the Mundial, some people were banging their heads over one another and with hateful tantrums over Mbappe and Messi’s sterling individual performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Who remembers the glorious days of Eyinmba, Abiola Babes, Nwayanwu, Kano Pillars, etc., in the Nigerian League? These same people or their architects have aided in abandoning the Eyinmba Clubs of Aba, Abiola Babes of Abeokuta, Nwayanwu of Edo, Kano Pillars, etc. Foreign Clubs with no valuable exports and concrete structures for the homeland are our people’s alluring fancies.

Last but not least, it’s high time we learned moral lessons and re-orientated ourselves on revamping our lost glory as a nation. Nigerian leaders should come out from the house of shame; learn great lessons from Qatar—a country whose population and the mainland are not up to Kano State in its entity and entirety. The Nigerian citizens being led by their uncaring, unconcerned, and selfish leaders should stop the hypothesis of hypocrisy, deceit, jealousy, resentment, and self-hate prevalent among them. Life is beautiful if we make it attractive by showing our shared humanity.

*Yahaya Balogun wrote this piece from Arizona, the United States of America.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, the kings of Soccer.