Tinubu mourns death of Sokoto Prince, Ambassador Shehu Malami

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed sadness over the death of Sokoto Caliphate Prince, Ambassador Shehu Malami, who died yesterday in Cairo.

Malami, former Nigeria High Commissioner to South Africa, died at the age of 85. He served in important government positions in Northern Nigeria, Sokoto State and in the private sector where he was on the board of many companies.

Tinubu said though Ambassador Malami died at a relatively old age, his death has robed the country of the wisdom of one of her distinguished statesmen and a man who was part of the many important milestones in the country.

Ambassador Malami was a member of the Constitution Drafting Committee that put together the 1979 Constitution.

“I mourn the passing of Ambassador Shehu Malami, a distinguished Nigerian and Sokoto Prince who served our country creditably well in both the public and private sectors where he made his mark as a technocrat and diplomat.

“I commiserate with the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the government and people of Sokoto Caliphate on the transition to higher realm of their illustrious Prince.

“I pray that Almighty Allah comfort the immediate family, friends, associates of Ambassador Malami and give them the fortitude to bear the irreplacable loss of their patriarch. May God accept his soul to Aljanna Firdaus.”