Okupe’s conviction can’t break my resolve to be President– Obi

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, MR Peter Obi, has said with nose thumping determination that the conviction of his Campaign Organisation’s Director-General, Dr. Doyin Okupe, over alleged money laundering would have no negative effect on him. In other words, he would be President of Nigeria.

He said this in Uyo during an interaction with media people at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council Secretariat on Monday.

In his words: “I am hearing about it (the conviction) just like you. I am still studying what is coming out of the Court and everything. I believe in the rule of law. It is not going to demoralise me.

“Today, when I arrived Akwa Ibom somebody asked me why I haven’t been using my aircraft because it has been grounded and all that, and I said to him that nothing demoralises me.

“In my life, I have never stayed where they dropped me, otherwise, I would have been where they dropped me before. This election, if they like, let them do anything about people who are around me. I will get there,” Obi said.

On structure, Obi argued: “The structure they have today is the structure we want to destroy. It is the structure of criminality. It is structure that produced 133 million people living in poverty,

“It is the structure that produced 20 million out of school children. It is the structure that has made Nigeria surpass India in infant mortality. It is the structure that will destroy Nigeria and we want to destroy that structure.”

The LP presidential candidate, according to NAN report, added that his priority would be how to secure a United Nigeria and pull people out of poverty.

He that said if elected president of the country come 2023, he would work towards the realisation of the Ibaka Deep Seaport in Akwa Ibom.

He said, “my problem is how to create a future and make Nigeria a productive and not a consuming nation.”