Yuletide: Ajala Gives Teachers, Cops Money in Odiolowo/Ojuwoye

The teachers jumped for joy, sang his name, welcome him with open arms while the pupils were practically over him. He is their chairman and what a Chairman he is.

Razaq Olusola Ajala, Chairman of Odiolowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area is an unusual Chairman. A deep rooted grassroots mobilizer and a lover of his people.

On Friday, 16 December, 2022, he announced some special festive packages that have kept not only his people at Odiolowo/Ojuwoye but also the entire length and breadth of Lagos buzzing.

The day began with a visit to Damengoro Primary where a fully equipped Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Workstation/E-Learning Center was commissioned for the use of pupils in the school complex. The new ICT Center was also supported with a New Standby Generator.

The facility was commissioned by representative of Mushin State

Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable Nureni Akinsanya.

Businesslike, the entourage moved to Kossy Bethel Primary School in Ilupeju, where a fully equipped and furnished ICT Workstation/E-Learning Center was constructed and handed over to the Mushin Local Government Education Authority for the use of pupils and teachers in all primary schools located in the school complex.

This center also has a standby generator and was commissioned by Hon. Yemi Alli, member representing Mushin Federal Constituency I in the House of Representatives.

Also on Friday, the Ajala administration procured and distributed chairs and tables to all public primary schools in the council area.

Then, the bombshell that threw the whole of Mushin and its environ into frenzy.

“All teachers and non-teaching staff in all public primary and secondary schools in Odiolowo/Ojuwoye LCDA will be given N10,000 each for their Yuletide Package and as from Monday, 19 December, 2022, they should come to the council secretariat on Town Planning Way, Ilupeju to collect the Money’’’ Ajala statement throw the teachers and pupils into raptures as they sang and dance all over the compound.

Razaq was not done in his Yuletide manna! “We will also give all police personnel in all the three divisions in our council N10,000 each. While the teachers and non-teaching staff come for their package on Monday, 19 December, 2022; the police personnel should come for theirs on Tuesday, 20 December, 2022,” he said.

Further investigation by this medium revealed that Ajala’s magnanimous disposition knows no class or race.

He is known for his people-oriented programmes and projects which residents of the council have attested to.

“This is not his first time of doing this and it has been his habit. No festive period goes without him doing something great for the people.

“During Ileya festivals, he brings in subsidised rams for purchase by the people of the council while also distributing food items and other things,” Adeshina Adeola, a resident of Ilupeju told our correspondent.

This medium can also confirm naira rain on the teachers by Ajala was not his first time. “Every year, he provides grants to public schools for their annual inter-house sports competition and this apart from the infrastructure provided by his administration. He has been God-sent to this council,” a teacher in one of the public primary schools in the council area said.

Razaq Ajala has proven to be an uncommon and unusual Council Chairman in the state, no wonder, he is truly loved by loved and admired by all residents that cut across different strata of Mushin.

