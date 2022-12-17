IGR: Kogi rakes in N16.8b in eleven months

Richard Elesho

The Kogi State Internal Revenue Service, KGSIRS, has generated N16.8 billion as at the end of November this year and projects to heat N18 billion by the end of the year.

Acting Chairman of the service, Alhaji Salihu Sule Enehe confirmed this during an end of the year Press Briefing and presentation of updates on its e-payment platform in Lokoja on Friday. He said the organisation has fully digitised and embraced the use of technology in its operations.

Enehe, who unveiled a service chatter, said his administration places importance on training of all categories of its human resource, noted that what drives every successful organization are people, process and technology.

“We are happy to announce that our tax process can never be the same again. It is now technology or electronic driven. You can file returns online. You can pay your tax from the comfort of your room.

“We have been experimenting with it for about three months. Our operations have been made easy from anywhere in the world.

He noted that the KGIRS is geared towards improving service delivery for the betterment of the State, disclosing that with effect from 2023, the Service will establish tax stations in all Local Government Areas of the state.

For the tax payers, Enehe said the Electronic- Tax Clearance Certificate Solution, E – Tax payment, E Tax Receipting, E Filling, E Tax portal, Tax payer registration and verification, Personal Income Tax etc in the service charter now guarantee taxpayers their rights and obligation.

Earlier,the Head of Communication of the Service, Mal.Muhammad Mukhtar, had reeled out the numerous achievements of the Acting Executive Chairman to include, establishment of Tax Appeal Tribunal, introduction of E- TTC, E-Tax, E-filing,E-Tax payment, E-TaxReceipt, E-Portal, E-Payer Registration and Verification among others.

According to Murkthar, the leadership of Enehe has also put on the front burner, the welfare of the staff thorough prompt payment of their salaries and emoluments, coupled with training and retraining down to the lowest staff, to boost their morale and productive.

Technology partner to the Service, Philip Umar assured of the ease of use, reliability and durability of the e-platform. Other top management members and staff of the agency commended the Acting Chairman for transforming revenue collection in the State.