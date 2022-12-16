Tinubu salutes Buhari at 80, commends the President’s commitment to nation-building

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent his special congratulatory message to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

In a statement by his Media Office signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Tinubu hailed the president for his commitment to nation-building and long years of patriotic service to the country.

The APC Presidential candidate who described President Buhari as “a patriot, selfless and steadfast leader of uncommon zeal,” noted that Buhari enlisted himself into the service of the country as a teenager who joined the military immediately after secondary school.

Asiwaju Tinubu said at 80, President Buhari can look back and be proud of his unblemished record of service to the nation throughout his military career as a soldier, platoon commander, General Officer Commanding, Military Governor, Minister of Petroleum, Head of State, Chairman of Petroleum Trust Fund and as the current leader of the country.

“I heartily congratulate my president and my leader, Muhammadu Buhari, on the momentous and remarkable occasion of his 80th birthday.

“An officer and a gentleman, President Buhari has been a selfless and steadfast leader, and a patriot with uncommon zeal who has dedicated almost his entire life to the service of Nigeria.

“Our country is lucky to have this great man and dedicated public servant at this time. President Buhari has led an extraordinary life of service to Nigeria at every duty post with unassailable integrity. History will be kind to him and record his contributions to the progress, unity and stability of Nigeria in volumes.

“As a people, we are truly blessed to have a president who sees no higher honour than the opportunity to serve his people, a responsibility he has always carried with utmost dedication.

“We are proud that at age 80, this noble man, an officer and a gentleman is still rendering his service, recording tremendous achievements, the country making remarkable progress under his leadership, and his steady hands gradually guiding the country to the Promised Land.

“On behalf of our great party, APC, and my family, I join the family, friends, associates and all well-wishers of President Buhari to wish him happy birthday and many happy returns of the day in good health.”

Tinubu Media Office

Tunde Rahman

December 16, 202