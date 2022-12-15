Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu, Speaker Obasa Mourn Demola Seriki

Thursday, December 15, 2022 4:40 pm


Demola Seriki

*Demola Seriki’s Death Painful, Shocking- Sanwo-Olu

*Lagos Speaker Grieves, Says A True Nigerian Gone

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa expressed their condolences for the death of Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Chief Demola Seriki.

While Sanwo-Olu described the death of Seriki as painful, shocking and a big loss to Lagos State and Nigeria, Obasa said it was shocking beyond description.

The Lagos Governor described the late Seriki as a businessman, politician, and public administrator, whose contributions remain indelible in the hearts of residents of Lagos State and Nigerian citizens as a whole.

Seriki, a former Minister of State for Defence and Minister of State for the Interior, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Madrid, Spain on Thursday at 63 years old.

He was also a former Supervising Minister for Mines and Steel Development between October and December 2008 and Minister of State for Agriculture and Water Resources from 2007 to 2008.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile on Thursday, said the death of Seriki came at a time when his wealth of experience is most needed in the country.

He also sympathised with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomats, and Nigerians in the Diaspora over the demise of the ambassador.

The Governor added that the deceased’s contribution to the growth and development of the country during his tenure as minister in different capacities and now Nigerian Ambassador to Spain will continue to be a reference point in the nation’s developmental trajectory.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere sympathy to the family, friends, and political associates of the late Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Chief Demola Seriki.

“The death of Chief Demola is a big loss to Lagos State and Nigeria, especially the diplomatic community. He made a lot of positive impact and contributions during his lifetime to the growth and development of Nigeria as a notable politician, minister and ambassador. He particularly made a significant impact in Lagos politics as a member of the ruling party.

“I pray that God will grant him eternal rest and give the immediate family, friends, political associates, and the people of Lagos Island, our dear State, and the country the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Obama also, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, said the incident had depleted the ranks of great and passionate Nigerians who mean well for the country.

The Speaker said it was painful that Lagos and Nigeria lost a great man whose contributions to national growth cannot be quantified.

“The death of Demola Seriki, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, is shocking beyond description.

“It is difficult to describe the pain and heartbreak that the death of Seriki has brought to us. I am devastated. I lost a brother, who loved his country and showed that passion to see it succeed.

“As an ambassador, he worked assiduously to improve the image of Nigeria helping our country earn international respect.

“He was a deep thinker and team player who, until his demise, worked for the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We at the Lagos State House of Assembly mourn with the bereaved family of our dear Ambassador, his friends and associates.

“While we pray that Almighty Allah grant him Al-Jannah Firdaus, we also pray that He grant us all the fortitude to bear this loss, amin,” the statement said.

