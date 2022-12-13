Kogi: SDP Reps candidate urges IGP to investigate murder of School Teacher

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 4:39 pm


Celestine Edinor

 

A candidate of House of Representatives for Ankpa, Olamaboro and Omala Federal constituency under the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kogi State  Hon. Ben Adaji has called on the Inspector general of police to urgently investigate the gruesome killing of a 40 year old school Teacher,  Celestine Edinor by suspected hired killers in Imane district of Olamaboro local government area of Kogi State.

Adaji who made the call while briefing the press at Ankpa on Tuesday,  said that Late Edinor was abducted by a group of unidentified gunmen from Ofudu area of Imane at about 5.30pm on Sunday while in company of friends and brothers in a Sharon vehicle and whisked him towards Ankpa road.

The House of Reps candidate disclosed that the 40 year school teacher was in company of friends when the gunmen who were eight in number all armed with assorted weapons alighted from the Sharon Vehicle and dragged him into the vehicle at gun point.

He said attempts by friends and relations of Edinor who attempted to question the identity of the gunmen and the reason for the invasion was resisted by the gunmen who threatened to shoot whoever dered them.

According to Adaji,  the gunmen drove Edinor close to Abo-Ojuwo, a border village between Olamaboro and Ankpa local government and shot him in the chest thereby killing him instantly.

” In fact his dead body was found on the main road close to Abo-Ojuwo thirty minutes after he was abducted from Imane.

“The killing is alien to my people, it has thrown the people of Imane and the entire Olamaboro local government area into confusion.

“We are calling on the Inspector General of Police to urgently investigate the gruesome murder of this young man with the view to arresting and bringing those behind his killing to book ” he said.

The House of Reps candidate noted that the investigation should include thorough checks on the  network providers  to ascertain those he communicated with the day of the incident.

Adaji stated that the killing which is the first of its kind in Imane should be properly investigated to forestall future occurrence.

He also called on Imane Development Union (IDU) to liaise with the police and follow up the investigation to its logical conclusion and ensure justice for the late Celestine Edinor.

