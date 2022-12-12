2023: We’ll Support Your Re-election, Ayangburen, Ikorodu Leaders Assure Sanwo-Olu

Traditional rulers and leaders in Ikorodu division of Lagos State, as well as leaders and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ikorodu-based social club, Oriwu Club, have thrown their weight behind Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term in office.

They said they are satisfied with the performance of Governor Sanwo-Olu in the last three and half years of his first term in office and therefore they will work tirelessly to ensure that he is re-elected in 2023.

Speaking during an official investiture ceremony of Governor Sanwo-Olu as the Grand Patron of Oriwu Club in Ikorodu on Sunday, the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, His Royal Majesty, Oba Kabiru Sotobi; a member of the Senate representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, President, Oriwu Club Ikorodu, Otunba Adekunle Oduborisa and his vice, Hon. Ola Animasahun, said the people of Ikorodu and Lagos State in general have benefitted a lot from the incumbent administration and therefore the governor deserved to be re-elected.

APC leaders in Ikorodu during a meeting with Governor Sanwo-Olu after his investiture also promised to deliver Ikorodu to the governor and other APC candidates in next year general elections by scoring 300 votes in each of the polling units in Ikorodu Local Government Area.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was decorated as the Grand Patron of Oriwu Club Ikorodu in recognition of his leadership and good governance in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Oba Sotobi commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for the visible development in Ikorodu division, especially the establishment of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology and the ongoing rehabilitation of the Ikorodu roundabout to Sabo to reduce traffic gridlock on that corridor, with a call for the upgrade of Baales to first class traditional rulers.

In his remark, Senator Abiru said Governor Sanwo-Olu has exhibited courage in the midst of turbulence in Lagos State, noting that the governor deserved to be re-elected based on his performance in the first term.

He said Governor Sanwo-Olu has delivered dividends of democracy through infrastructural development for the people of Ikorodu and Lagos State at large.

The President of the Oriwu Club, Oduborisa, said the investiture of Governor Sanwo-Olu as the Grand Patron of the club was to celebrate the resilience and diligence of the Governor in the last three and half years.

Noting that a social club is not for socialising alone, but also giving back to the society, Oduborisa promised that Oriwu club which has done many Corporate Social Responsibilities in Ikorodu Division, will also renovate the Agbala Paediatric Centre, the first General Hospital in Ikorodu.

While reeling out some of his achievements and ongoing projects in the Ikorodu Division and other parts of Lagos State, Governor Sanwo-olu promised to support the social club to actualise the hospital project, which will impact on children and parents and also pledged to build a new General Hospital in Ikorodu within the next three years

“We will make life better for the people. I want to assure you that this government is committed and by the grace of God if you give us your support and we come back again, we will double our effort and commit ourselves again because the only reward for good work is for us to do more work. And it is only when we do that, that we can make our own town, city and state a place of choice,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu while addressing APC leaders and members after the investiture ceremony, urged them to work for his re-election as well as the victory of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other party’s candidates in next year’s general elections.

Speaking at the event, members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the apex leadership body in Lagos APC, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye and Ashipa Kaoli Olusanya, assured that Governor Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates will score 300 votes per polling unit in next year’s elections.

They said their plan is to deliver 205,000 votes out of the targeted four million votes for Governor Sanwo-Olu to be re-elected.