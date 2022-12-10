RCCG 2022 Holy Ghost Congress: Turning Curses into Blessings

Thursday at the Annual Holy Ghost Congress of the Redeemed Christian Church of God was a heavy day that attracted many quest preachers.

It was also night of prayers to turn curses on participants, who filled the two large auditoriums at the Redemption City, into blessings.

Among the top clergymen were Bishop Wale Oke, president and founder of the Sword of The Spirit Ministries International and President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, who spoke on binding and loosing.

Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, founding and Senior Pastor of Word of Life Bible Church, who saidsalvation brings restoration,

Bishop Mike Okonkwo, the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission,

Reverend May Ezekiel, the General Overseer of Christian Pentecostal Mission International, and Bishop Joe Imakando, who spoke on wealth transfer

For a night devoted to delivering the cursed into the light of blessing, after the rich sermon on curses and blessings, laced with prophecies and prayers, and even anointing of all participants to break curses, not much more was expected until Dr Williams Wilsonwas introduced.

The President of Oral Roberts University based in America, presented the certificate of an honorary doctorate degree from the university to Pastor Adeboye who revealed that he had wanted to dodge the honour because of the seven honorary degrees he had already but the president of the Christian varsity, Dr William Wilson, came to RCCG Camp.

Pastor Adeboye said, “I want to thank #oralrobertsu for this honor and will like the Institution to know that it has been received with all our hearts and we are extremely grateful. I made a little research and found that the number of people with more than three honorary degrees in the world are very few and I already got seven and I felt it was more than enough. But when I heard that #oralrobertsu:The greatest and best Pentecostal University in the World, was going to give me an offer, I tried to dodge by saying I could not come but the President decided to come by himself. Thank you very much and God bless you!”

Earlier in his sermon, the General Overseer went back to the origin of the curse on Adam and how it has continued to affect mankind and the urgent need to turn curses into blessings.

He said that:

* There are 2 major powerful forces on earth: blessings and curses.

* A man can plant in the best of soils but still have no harvest, due to variables like rain he has no control over, competition from others and the work of enemies.

* A person who is cursed works like an elephant but reaps little, while a person who is blessed works like a rat and end reaps like an elephant.

* Your life is being controlled by either one of the 2 forces (blessings or curses).

* A blessing is a summon to all forces in heaven, on earth and underneath the earth, to support the one who is blessed to succeed.

* And a curse is a summon to all the forces in heaven, on earth and underneath the earth, to work against someone so he never succeeds.

Curses flow like a river. Once it starts on a person, it flows to his descendants.

* The cursed person is like a man driving in the wrong direction at a high speed to destruction.

But a blessed person keeps moving upwards day by day.

* To move from being cursed to being blessed, requires tremendous anointing.

* To transform a life against all evil forces, requires a tremendous amount of anointing.

* It can only be done with the intervention of Almighty God, who is at the door knocking to come into our lives to save us.

He gave an example of Levi, who had been cursed by his father, but who after he and his descendants broke away from the Israelites worshipping a golden calf, to join Moses on his return from the mountain of God, where he received the commandments, had the curse turned into blessing. God specifically told Moses to bring Levi close to Him.