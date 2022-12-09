Asíwájú Tinubu Mourns with President Buhari over Hajiya Laraba’s Passing

Friday, December 9, 2022 4:50 pm


 

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has sent a message of sympathy and condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari over the passing of his niece, Hajiya Laraba Dauda, who died over the weekend.

The APC candidate also expressed sympathy with Mallam Mamman Daura, the president’s nephew, who is a brother to the deceased.

Hajiya Dauda died leaving behind children and grandchildren.

In the condolence statement issued by his Media Office, Asíwájú Tinubu urged the president, Mallam Daura and all those left behind by Hajiya Dauda including her other brothers and sisters to take heart and accept the incident as the will of Almighty Allah.

Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of Hajiya Dauda.

