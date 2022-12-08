R&B singer Celine Dion diagnosed with incurable neurological disease

By Nehru Odeh

Celine Dion has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological disease called Stiff Person Syndrome, SPS.

Though there is no cure for the disease that turns sufferers into human statues, work can be done to slow the progression. The disease causes her muscles to stiff uncontrollably.

The 54-year-old singer revealed her health condition when she addressed her fans in a tearful Instagram post on Thursday, as she confessed it had forced her to cancel her European tour.

She wrote: “Hello everyone, I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you. I miss you all so much and can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person.

“As you know I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before but I’m ready now.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.

“Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome which affects 1 in a million people

“‘While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.’

Celine continued: ‘Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to.

“I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me help.

“I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again but I have to admit it’s been a struggle.

“All I know is singing it’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most.

“I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you being on the stage performing for you.

“I always give 100 per cent when I do my show but my condition is now allowing me to give you that right now.

“For me to reach you again I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery.

“This is my focus and I’m doing everything I can to recuperate.

“I want to thank you so much for your wishes and love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me.

“Take care of yourselves. Be well. I love you guys so much and I hope I can see you again real soon.’

Celine first hinted at her health woes in January when she cancelled the North American dates of her Courage world tour from March 9 to April 22.

The announcement came three months after she had to cancel the start of her Las Vegas comeback residency over the same health issue.

Celine became known as the ‘Queen Of Las Vegas because of her enormously successful residencies there.

After retiring from her famous Caesars Palace residency in 2019, she was coaxed back to Sin City to perform at the new Resorts World on the Strip.

Celine added: “I was hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.

“There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.’

“Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me,” she concluded.