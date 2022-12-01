Coscharis Motors’ Customers to Access Premium Insurance Coverage from AIICO 

Coscharis Motors’ Customers, Premium Insurance Coverage, AIICO,

Coscharis Motors Limited, a leading brand in the Nigerian automobile industry, has partnered with AIICO Insurance Plc to embed insurance into its automobile sales.

As a result, existing and prospective customers of Coscharis will continue to enjoy premium automobile after-sales service backed with risk protection from the underwriting company, guaranteeing peace of mind at a minimal cost from the moment they purchase any vehicle of their choice.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Abiona Babarinde, Coscharis Group’s General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communication, “We have entered into this value-based collaboration in our quest to continuously offer the best value to our wide range of customers. With this integrated insurance package, we can guarantee our customers immediate insurance coverage at the time of car purchase across all of our showrooms, as well as a quick and stress-free claims process should the need arise.”

According to Mr. Piyush Srivastava, Head, Partnership & Alliance at AIICO, “We appreciate the trust reposed on us by the Coscharis Group, giving us this platform to bring on board our experience, expertise and capacity for underwriting this kind of business. From this partnership, Coscharis Motors’ clients stand to gain significantly. Among other backend processes in place, we have developed procedures to speed up the claims process and they would enjoy a seamless customer experience. In addition, customers are to get priority attention for necessary repairs or replacements.”

According to Gbenga Ilori, AIICO’s Head of Retail Business, “Our approach to business is built on a deep understanding of the markets we operate in. This partnership illustrates our commitment to providing solutions to the identified needs.”

AIICO Insurance Plc., is a household name in insurance and has been in the underwriting business for nearly six decades and currently ranks highest by gross written premium in the industry for two consecutive years (2020 and 2021). It provides life and health insurance, general insurance and investment management services to create and protect wealth for individuals, families and corporate customers.

Established in 1977, Coscharis Motors has been providing the Nigerian people with vehicles from a robustly diversified auto dealership comprising five luxury and two value brands: Land Rover, BMW, Ford, Rolls Royce, Jaguar, etc. These brands are showcased in its ultra-modern showrooms nationwide. In addition, the company has invested significantly in providing after-sales facilities with trained personnel across the country to make service readily accessible.