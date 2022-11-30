Wema Banks comes tops in the 2022 Nigeria Bankers Games

Wema Bank, one of Nigeria’s most innovative banks, emerged the overall winner in the just concluded 2022 edition of the Nigeria Bankers Games with a record-breaking 22 medals. At the end of the games, reputed as the most prestigious sporting competition in the Nigerian banking industry, the bank stood at the top of the medals table having garnered a total of ten gold, seven silver and five bronze medals.

The organizers of the sports fiesta, Media Vision Limited, Nigeria’s leading sports marketing and activation company, in a letter to the bank, congratulated the bank for the feat and commended the Wema bank staff for representing their bank creditably.

“We congratulate Wema Bank for emerging Overall Champions of the Nigeria Bankers Games for the first time with a total haul of 22 medals – 10 Gold, 7 Silver and 5 Bronze. Special commendation must also go to the staff of your organization for their performance, dedication and professionalism throughout the tournament. They have represented your brand excellently and Wema Bank’s involvement was crucial to the success of the tournament,” said Opeoluwa Adeyemo-Anjorin, the Group Head of Media Vision Limited.

“The spirit of sportsmanship and quality of competition exhibited on and off the field of play by the players and supporters of your bank were indeed commendable and aligned with our vision for the Nigeria Bankers Games,” Adeyemo-Anjorin went on to say.

Chief Human Resource Officer, Wema Bank, Ololade Ogungbenro, commended the staff for the dedication and discipline they exhibited throughout the duration of the games which, in turn, resulted in their emergence as the overall champions of the tournament.

“We are excited, not just for emerging the overall champions of the tournament, but also for the dedication and discipline our staff exhibited at the tournament. It is these attributes that earned the bank the coveted position on the medals table. Some of the reasons the bank participates in sports competitions such as the Nigeria Bankers Games are to boost the staff’s physical and mental fitness as well as foster discipline and bonding with one another,” said Ololade.

She informed that it is the bank’s love for sports that prompted it to participate in the games, having held the Wemalympics, Wema Bank’s inter-regional sports competition in October, where employees from different regions of the country competed for medals in various sporting events including football, athletic events, table tennis, scrabble, chess, arm wrestling, electronic games, among others.

“Our staff are our greatest asset, which is why their health and fitness matter to us. We believe that, in treating employees right and giving them a platform like this, we are putting them in the best shape – mentally and physically – to keep delivering premium customer experience to the public,” She further explained.

Nigeria’s Bankers Games is an annual sports festival for employees of Nigerian banks and is aimed at improving work-life balance, providing a platform for networking and employee engagement as well as promoting bonding and healthy workforce.