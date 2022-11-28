4th Mainland Bridge project: Preferred bidder among 3 to emerge in Dec

Here is good news for those who have been in tiptoe expectancy over the $2.5 billion Fourth Mainland Bridge project. Three bidders have been shortlisted by Lagos State Government and the preferred one will be announced in December.

This was revealed to journalists weekend by the Lagos State Government, through the Office of Public-Private Partnerships, PPP.

Mr Ope George, the Special Adviser to the Governor on PPP, revealed that the three bidders shortlisted for the Request For Proposal, RFP Stage II are: Mota-Engil (Nigeria and Africa) CCCC and CRBC consort; CGGC-CGC Joint Venture and CCECC and CRCCIG Consortium.

In his words: “On completion, the bridge is expected to become the second longest in Africa, featuring three toll plazas, nine interchanges, a 4.5-kilometre Lagoon Bridge and an eco-friendly environment.

“The bridge is expected to span about 37 kilometres, starting from Abraham Adesanya in Ajah, on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe corridor and transverse from the Northwest towards the lagoon shoreline of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway via Owutu/Isawo in Ikorodu.”