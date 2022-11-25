Breaking: Popular gospel artiste Sammie Okposo dies at 51

Breaking: Popular gospel artiste Sammie Okposo dies at 51

Friday, November 25, 2022 1:13 pm


gospel artiste Sammie Okposo dies at 51

Gospel artiste Sammie Okposo; dies at 51


By Nehru Odeh

Popular gospel artiste Sammie Okposo has died. The singer who shot to fame with his hit song Wellu Wellu slumped on Friday, after suffering a heart attack. 

The award-winning musician died at a yet-to-be-disclosed hospital after he arrived in the country.

Okposo, who recently completed had a concert at the Logic Church located in Lagos and London was renowned as one of the most talented ministers in the Nigerian gospel music industry.

He is also a music producer and CEO of Zamar Entertainment.

Three years ago, the Delta State-born music star had a close shave with death after the propeller shaft of his car pulled off while on motion.

His narration reads;

“I was not going to post this because I had already thanked praised and worshiped God for delivering me from death Saturday, May 16th, 2020 but this is something to brag about and testify of the miracle-working power of God I have a very BIG God who is always by my side to deliver me,” he wrote.

He continued, “The image you see is my car propeller shaft that pulled off whilst I was in motion just before it happened i was doing 100/120 kph on the 3rd mainland bridge connecting to cms and then to surulere my destination as I was driving suddenly I heard a voice “SLOW DOWN” so immediately I reduced my speed to 60kph 10 seconds after reducing my speed from 120kph to 60kph the propeller shaft of my car pulled off with a loud noise.”

“Just imagine what would have happened if the voice of God did not prompt me to slow down imagine what would have happened if I was still on 120kph when the propeller shaft of my car pulled off.”

“Oh Jesus oh Jesus oh Jesus thank you, my saviour, my deliverer my protector my shield I’m alive because of you Jesus I am fine no scratch nothing missing nothing broken yet again the devil and his cohorts have failed and they will continue to fail #satmay16th2020 #Jehovahdondomesomething #mylifeisatestimony #Godsavedme #thevoiceofGodisreal #thevoiceofGodsaves #imcovered #improtected #Godblockedit.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    gospel artiste Sammie Okposo dies at 51 2 hours ago

    Sammie Okposo dies at 51: How he once narrowly escaped death
    2 hours ago

    Sammie Okposo dies at 51: How he narrowly escaped death two years ago
    3 hours ago

    Court orders demolition of property constructed in defiance of court order
    6 hours ago

    2023 Election: Wike tells Abia  people to trust Okezie with their Votes
    6 hours ago

    Zenith Bank Splashes N53m on Finalists at Zenith Tech Fair 2.0
    The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, addressing the 64th Meeting of the UNWTO-CAF in Arusha, Tanzania, Wednesday. 6 hours ago

    Minister Unveils BPE Servicom Service Charter
    7 hours ago

    Why Lagos Recorded Lowest Robbery Incidents in Decades
    7 hours ago

    We’re undeterred by serious attacks, propaganda — integrity Govs