Kogi: Chieftain donates 46 vehicles to Tinubu/ Shettima Campaign

By Richard Elesho

It was a harvest of vehicles on Wednesday, for some members of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State. A chieftain of the party, Alhaji Murtala Ajaka donated 46 vehicles to boost its campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

The vehicles were distributed on behalf of Governor Yahaya Bello by his Chief of Staff CoS Abdulkareem Asuku, at the Open Ground in Government House Lokoja. Ajaka is a current National Deputy Director of the party.

The donor said his gesture was aimed at galvanizing party members to embark on increased campaigns at the grassroots to ensure elector victory for the party in 2023.

He promised to donate more vehicles and other items soon to enable APC to realise its aim of attaining victory, in the forthcoming elections in the state.