KB KLUB, College of Medicine, University of Lagos holds medical outreach

The KB KLUB, College of Medicine, University of Lagos held a medical outreach to commemorate her 53rd Annual Philanthropic Day. Focused on Improving Maternal Health and Reducing Child Mortality, this free medical outreach held at The Christ Gospel Apostolic Church on Saturday October 22nd, 2022 and was themed A Chance At Life For the Future.

Following an 8-week long online awareness campaign that focused on best practices for mother and child, this outreach was anticipated by individuals from far and wide. On the day of the outreach, the following successes were achieved for the Egbeda community and its environs:

– Successful screening of 100 women between the ages of 25 and 65 for Breast and Cervical Cancer performed by professionals from the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

– Distribution of insecticide-treated nets for 50 pregnant women and children.

– Community health education on the best practices to improve maternal health, Breast & Cervical cancer awareness delivered by Dr. Faola of R-Jolad Hospital/AfyaCare

– Free medical consultation and vital health checkups for over 150 women, men and

– children.

– Distribution of essential drugs to over 150 women, men and children.

– Practical demonstration of the use of HIV self-testing kits and distribution of over 500 HIV self-testing kits to men and women.

This event was made possible by the laudable contributions from collaborators including; Medical Art Centre, R-JOLAD hospital, Northwest Petroleum and Gas, BLFA Hotel, Cleave Property Investment Limited, Apoteka Pharmaceuticals, Lagos Isolo Lions Club, dkt International, Rotaract District 9110, Omo Adugbo Egbeda

The Chairman of The Philanthropic Committee stated, “At the KB KLUB, we believe this is a step in the right direction in seeing the prevalence of early child mortality to a decline and an improvement in the state of maternal health in our region.

We extend our gratitude to our sponsors and collaborators for sharing in this goal of making positive impact. Together, we can be the change.”